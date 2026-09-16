Japan-Russia trade rises by 19.51% to $959 mln in August

TOKYO, September 16. /TASS/. Trade between Russia and Japan rose by 19.51% in August 2026 compared with the same period in 2025 to 110.3 bln yen (around $959 mln at the current exchange rate), according to TASS calculations based on statistics published by Japan's Finance Ministry.

Imports from Russia rose 24% over the period, while Japan's exports to Russia increased 10.5% year-on-year.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) remained Japan's main import from Russia in August, accounting for 61.8% of the country's total imports from Russia. Cars and auto parts, meanwhile, remained Japan's main exports to Russia, accounting for 69.7% of the total in August.

Imports from Russia

Japan reduced imports of Russian LNG by 2.2% in August compared with the same period in 2025. As in previous months, Japan did not purchase Russian oil subject to the price cap imposed jointly with the Group of Seven (G7) countries, with the exception of supplies from the Sakhalin-2 project linked to LNG deliveries from the project.

Japan's imports of Russian coal fell 31.6% in August. Tokyo also reduced seafood imports from Russia by 46.8% while increasing grain imports by 74.8%.

Exports to Russia

Japan increased passenger car exports to Russia by 18.7% in August 2026 compared with the same period last year. Japan also increased exports of spare parts and components to Russia by 2.5%, while reducing exports of motorcycles and personal watercraft by 18%.

Tokyo increased exports of plastics to Russia by 189.7% in August and cellulose by 600%. Such high growth rates in percentage terms are largely due to the low base volumes of shipments in these categories.