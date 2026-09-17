Trump plans to hold meeting on Iran on UN General Assembly sidelines — Axios

WASHINGTON, September 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump plans to hold an Iran-themed meeting with leaders and foreign ministers of Persian Gulf countries on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the Axios portal wrote citing sources.

The report says the meeting may take place on September 22 and involve representatives of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Saudi Arabia. The meeting is expected "to focus on US ideas for a postwar strategy" regarding Iran.

The US and Israel began a war with Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the US resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached regarding the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 25% of global oil trade and about 20% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade pass. Subsequently, the US administration effectively signaled an end to the use of large-scale military force against Iran, shifting toward an attempt to economically strangle the country through sanctions.