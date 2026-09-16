Russia’s new Pres-VM anti-drone system shown at South Africa airshow

PRETORIA, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s new Pres-VM anti-drone device, designed to protect civilian vehicles operating in potentially dangerous areas, has been presented for the first time at the Africa Aerospace and Defense 2026 (AAD 2026) exhibition in South Africa, a TASS correspondent reports.

The device, developed by Rosel Holding, part of the state corporation Rostec, is on display as a model within the joint Rosoboronexport exhibit. The device combines a passive detection system with radio jamming capabilities.

The compact device can be mounted on the roof of even a passenger car and is controlled via mobile devices. It weighs 15 kg.

The Africa Aerospace and Defense exhibition is taking place from September 16-20 in the South African capital of Pretoria.