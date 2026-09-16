Kalashnikov presents shortened AK-15K, AK-19K assault rifles in South Africa

PRETORIA, September 16. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Group has presented the shortened AK-15K and AK-19K assault rifle versions for the first time at the Africa Aerospace and Defense (AAD) Expo in South Africa, a TASS correspondent reports.

The 7.62-mm shortened AK-15K assault rifle and the 5.56-mm shortened AK-19K assault rifle are on display as part of the state arms exporter Rosoboronexport’s joint exhibit.

The AK-203 and AK-204 assault rifles, the Chukavin sniper rifle, the Kalashnikov PPK-20 submachine gun, and the Lebedev line of pistols are also on display.

The Africa Aerospace and Defense exhibition is taking place from September 16-20 in South Africa’s capital Pretoria.