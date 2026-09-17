Russian forces strike metallurgical enterprises, Ukraine’s energy facilities

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian forces launched a massive overnight strike on enterprises of Ukraine’s metallurgical and radio-electronics industries, the country’s defense industry, and energy infrastructure facilities in Kiev, Zaporozhye and the Odessa Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Tonight, Russian forces, in a massive strike using high-precision weapons based on land, sea and air, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, hit enterprises of the metallurgical and radio-electronics industries, Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, and energy and transport infrastructure facilities in Kiev, Zaporozhye and the Odessa Region," the ministry said.

Vessels being used in the interests of the Ukrainian military were also hit.