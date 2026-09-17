EAEU, SCO sign cooperation plan for 2027-2030

BEIJING, September 17. /TASS/. Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Nurlan Yermekbayev and Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Board Bakytzhan Sagintayev have signed a plan of action for 2027-2030 to implement the memorandum between the SCO Secretariat and the EEC dated September 17, 2021. The signing ceremony took place at the SCO Secretariat in the Chinese capital, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

The document stipulates implementing a number of joint projects involving business councils of these associations, organizing events in areas such as the agro-industrial complex, food security, and customs regulation, as well as sharing information between executive bodies on the development of green economy, digitalization, and information and communication technologies.