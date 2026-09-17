Russia viewed positively by 95% of participants in International Festival of Youth

YEKATERINBURG, September 17. /TASS/. As many as 95% of participants in the International Festival of Youth have a positive view of Russia after participating in the event in the country, Sergey Kiriyenko, First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration and chairman of the festival’s organizing committee, said.

"After taking part in the festival, 95% are positive about Russia, while almost 70% speak about their attitude in excellent terms, that is, are very or extremely positive or as positive as possible. Notably, the share of those who express a ‘very positive’ attitude rose by 25% in the past five years," he pointed out at a press conference summing up the festival.