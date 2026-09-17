MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) detained a 47-year-old Sevastopol resident who, on the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) instructions, tried to smuggle weapons and military equipment from Russia to Ukraine via third countries, the FSB press office said.

"The Federal Security Service detained a Russian citizen born in 1979, a Sevastopol resident, in the Moscow Region on suspicion of committing high treason," the press office said.

According to the FSB, he established contact with an SBU officer and "on his instructions, organized the smuggling of weapons and military equipment to Ukraine through third countries for their subsequent use by the enemy in the special military operation zone."