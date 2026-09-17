Russia presents its latest Kub-10ME munition at AAD expo in South Africa

PRETORIA, September 17. /TASS/. Russia has presented its new Kub-10ME tactical guided loitering munition, developed and manufactured by the Kalashnikov Group with a range of over 100 km, at the Africa Aerospace and Defense (AAD) international exhibition in Pretoria (South Africa), a TASS correspondent reports.

The product is on display at the joint exhibition of the state arms exporter Rosoboronexport (part of state tech corporation Rostec) alongside the Skat-350M reconnaissance and relay drone.

It was previously reported that the Kub-10ME features an optoelectronic guidance system capable of engaging moving targets, as well as enhanced protection against electronic warfare and air defense systems. The Kub-10ME is capable of flying at altitudes ranging from 80 to 1,800 meters at a cruising speed of 120 km/h.

The Africa Aerospace and Defense international exhibition is taking place from September 16-20 in Pretoria. The event is being held at the Waterkloof Centurion Air Force Base.