Russia’s Su-57E fighter demonstrates exceptional flight range with internal tanks — Rostec

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Su-57E fighter jet completed a long-range flight with auxiliary tanks to the venue of the El Alamein International Airshow in Egypt, the state corporation Rostec reported on its Telegram channel.

"The Russian fifth-generation Su-57E fighter demonstrated exceptional flight range with internal fuel tanks. The Su-57E flew to the El Alamein International Airshow in Egypt using internal fuel tanks located inside the cargo bay. This made it possible to do without the traditional external fuel tanks mounted on the aircraft’s wing pylons," Rostec reported.

The state corporation noted that the flight was completed with a single stopover, after which the aircraft still had enough fuel for another 1,000 km. "This was sufficient to conduct a demonstration flight the following day, which was equivalent in terms of resources to a full-scale aerial combat mission," the statement said.

As Rostec emphasized, the ability to use internal fuel tanks within the cargo compartments instead of external pylons is fully consistent with the concept of a fifth-generation aircraft. "This solution preserves the aircraft’s aerodynamics and ensures a significant reserve of range. The flight demonstrated that, among operational-tactical aircraft, the Su-57E is unmatched in terms of combat radius and endurance," Rostec added.

The state corporation noted that the Su-57E is distinguished by its stealth capabilities, exceptional maneuverability, and a wide range of weapons systems. "Deliveries are already underway to foreign partners who fully understand the advantages of this aircraft. The Su-57 has repeatedly proven its capabilities in real combat conditions. The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) regularly delivers these aircraft to the Russian Armed Forces," Rostec stated.

The El Alamein International Airshow took place at El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8-10.