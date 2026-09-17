LUGANSK, September 17. /TASS/. Russian-made armored vehicles are more effective under all conditions compared to their Western counterparts, a senior armored group instructor from the Russian Battlegroup South’s 1442nd Regiment with the call sign Stary told TASS.

Russian tanks perform more effectively in freezing temperatures and demonstrate high off-road mobility, he noted.

"Our armored vehicles have been top-notch for ages. Experience has shown that our vehicles are far superior. That’s why the whole world is trying to buy our vehicles. The Abrams tanks don’t like our weather conditions. They’re used to operating in clean environments and on smooth roads. Here, we have clay and constant mud. At low temperatures, our Russian vehicles operate smoothly. The crew feels great inside the vehicle – whether it’s mud, snow, heat, or sand," Stary said.