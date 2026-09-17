Bears kill ten people in Russia since start of year

NOVOSIBIRSK, September 17. /TASS/. The death toll from bear attacks has risen to ten in Russia since the beginning of the year, according to TASS calculations.

In late August, a bear attacked a tent occupied by tourists in the village of Artybash in the Republic of Altai, dragged a 29-year-old woman into the forest and killed her. In September, bears killed three people in the Krasnoyarsk Region. On September 14, a bear attacked and killed an elderly man in the Kirensky District of the Irkutsk Region. A day later, a 66-year-old woman was killed, and her mauled body was found in her backyard.

A bear attacked a man in the village of Khurtaga in the Shukhalan locality of the Buryatia Region on September 7. The man died in the hospital. Later, the body of another man was found in the Barguzinsky District. On Thursday, it was reported that a berry picker had survived a bear attack in the Kirensky District of the Irkutsk Region by running away. Two other berry pickers were killed, bringing the death toll to ten.