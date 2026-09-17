Trump says to make 'big decision' on Iran as war at pivotal point

WASHINGTON, September 17. /TASS/. The United States has reached a turning point in the war with Iran, and President Donald Trump has a big decision looming, according to Axios.

Trump said the United States "is approaching a critical juncture in the Iran war over whether to restart massive attacks in an effort to bring the conflict to a close."

"I have a big decision coming up. Do I want to go in and annihilate them [the Iranian regime] or do I not? It's a big decision. Anything could happen with me," he said.