MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The European Commission chief calls for arming the EU, the Middle East conflict continues to weigh on the global economy, and the Pentagon’s Iran war spending highlights the need to replenish missile stocks. These stories topped Thursday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Izvestia: European Commission chief calls for arming EU European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave her annual address to the European Parliament, speaking about the trade imbalance with China, Ukraine-related issues, the need to tighten sanctions on Russia, and rising defense expenditures. Among the new initiatives she outlined was a proposal to make Canada the European Union’s first associate member, a move that could help Ottawa lessen its dependence on Washington, Izvestia notes. One of the key political messages was that the European Union should pursue its own path, eliminating any critical dependencies on other countries. The EU’s continued rearmament should be seen as a response to external threats. As expected, most of the speech focused on Ukraine. Von der Leyen pledged to provide Kiev with large-scale support, unprecedented since the start of military operations. The European Union is shifting from an open-market approach toward economic security and strategic autonomy, Capital Lab partner Yevgeny Shatov said. The new policy is focused on industrial competitiveness, relations with China, energy and commodity independence, defense, and the development of the group’s own network of economic partnerships. St. Petersburg State University Professor Natalya Yeryomina pointed out that rather than calling on EU members to unite to resolve common issues, von der Leyen had in fact depicted the European Union as a besieged fortress. According to the expert, Brussels is offering only two options for tackling the problems that have accumulated: sanctions and further armament. In such a situation, the defense sector is set to become one of the few areas where European businesses can expect substantial investment. "It is military logic that is increasingly guiding European politics. Officials seek to solve almost every problem through confrontation and preparations for a potential conflict, citing threats from other countries. In short, the message is that the European Union is without fault but has to respond. This is how EU countries and their citizens are being urged to accept the current initiatives," Yeryomina concluded. Izvestia: Middle East conflict continues to hit global economy A conflict between Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement and Saudi Arabia is posing a tangible threat to shipping in the Red Sea. The more severe the situation there becomes, the greater the negative impact on the global economy from the effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has already exploited the instability, refusing to resume talks with the United States until its terms are met, Izvestia reports.

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Alexander Frolov, deputy director general of the National Energy Institute, doubts that alternative routes will be able to completely offset supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. If disruptions in the waterway persist, the global market will struggle to compensate for the lost volumes, while building new pipelines would take years. Difficulties along the Reds Sea route only underscore the need to urgently resolve the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, which remains a strong bargaining chip for Iran. Tehran does not hesitate to use it, increasing pressure in negotiations with the US. Middle East expert Yelena Suponina believes that Tehran is not rejecting talks with Washington but is unwilling to resume them unless the US position changes. Sanctions on Iran and a lack of trust between the parties remain among the major challenges. Meanwhile, Qatar, Oman, Pakistan and Turkey continue their mediation efforts. As for the Houthis, their activities are largely a separate factor. According to Suponina, their operations should not be automatically viewed as a direct continuation of Tehran’s decisions, even though the two sides are allies. The conflict in Yemen has its own logic, rooted primarily in years-long disagreements between Ansar Allah and Saudi Arabia. Still, the impact on the oil market is the same: shipping risks are rising, as are commodity transportation costs. Judging by the positions currently held by Washington and Tehran, an early agreement appears unlikely. That said, the market remains particularly sensitive to continued strikes and reports of disruptions to the negotiation process. Vedomosti: Pentagon’s Iran war spending highlights need to replenish missile stocks The Pentagon’s spending on the US operation against Iran, which began on February 28, reached $38 billion by August, according to a report by the Congressional Budget Office. The figure does not include the costs of replacing spent ammunition and equipment lost in battle, additional aircraft flight hours or fuel, Vedomosti writes.

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