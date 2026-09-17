MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Some political forces in Europe are ready to take Russia’s statements about foreign mercenaries in Ukraine into consideration, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik said.

"It is possible to get through. The question is what this will result in and how quickly the relevant actions can be expected to be implemented. Literally today, I had meetings with representatives of individual European countries. They are ready to take this data into consideration. Unlike the representatives of the EU trio in Brussels, they are not tainted by assisting Ukraine, they are not complicit in the bloodshed on Ukrainian territory," he said.

"Europe is now on the eve of fairly major changes, including political and structural ones," Miroshnik continued. "Political parties and forces are fighting for control over individual states and for the dominance of certain approaches. I can say that there are political forces that are ready to take this into consideration."