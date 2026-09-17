Russia’s top diplomat urges caution toward any agreement with West

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged caution over any agreements with the West which he said has shown it can break any deals.

"The way the West behaves, I think, has already persuaded many that caution is needed toward any agreement with this group of countries which can break all their agreements overnight and abandon all their principles which they have promoted in the international arena for decades as part of the globalization concept," Russia’s top diplomat said in opening remarks at the 4th Congress of the International Russophile Movement (MIR).

As soon as the West resolved to back the neo-Nazi regime in Ukraine, every principle of globalization, including fair competition and inviolability of property, "was dumped," he lamented.