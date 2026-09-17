MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recalled that it was British media outlets and television channels in particular that literally orchestrated global coverage of the fabricated "Bucha" scenario.

She noted that Britain was "the leader of the band" of conspirators needing to disrupt the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul and the agreements reached by the parties. "In fact, that is precisely what happened," Zakharova said at a TASS press conference dedicated to the presentation of a report by the International Public Tribunal on the crimes of Ukrainian neo-Nazis, which exposes the falsification of events in Bucha. "And, in fact, Boris Johnson was given the leading role in this spectacle. But something had to be done about the global public opinion, which, indeed, was primarily in favor of these negotiations, because all ordinary people tend to stand for peace."

In this regard, Zakharova stressed that in order to convince ordinary people, political scientists, experts and, of course, journalists, who "in turn were supposed to relay this to the broadest possible audience, that disrupting the negotiations was literally necessary," a small town on the outskirts of Kiev called Bucha was chosen, where "dozens of bodies suddenly appeared."

"They appeared the moment they were broadcast by mass media. Not by locals who failed to see their neighbors, friends and relatives at home or received some sort of messages from them. Nothing of the sort. This never happened. The first time this information emerged was through the media," she said. "And among the first who really focused on this issue and began to blow it out of proportion were, surprisingly, (although in fact it is not surprising at all), British journalists, the BBC corporation. It was British television channels and, subsequently, media corporations that literally orchestrated the global coverage of this entire "Bucha" scenario.

In addition, the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman recalled that the information disseminated through Western media "took on an obvious tone of blaming Russia."

On March 30, 2022, Russia pulled back from the town of Bucha and from Kiev’s vicinity as a goodwill gesture during negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul. On March 31, the head of the local administration confirmed this before cameras. A few days later, Western television broadcast footage that showed dead bodies lying in the streets, in contrast to earlier recordings. In Russia, a criminal case was opened for the dissemination of false information about the Russian army.