Russia to find ways to respond to security challenges — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia will find ways to respond adequately to external security challenges, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Russia will undoubtedly find a way <…> to provide an adequate response to external challenges facing security, development, and the well-being of its citizens," he said at the opening of the fourth congress of the International Russophile Movement.

"Whereas the responsibility for the consequences of reckless anti-Russian actions will be held by their initiators, of course," Lavrov added.