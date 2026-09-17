Kremlin comments on US 'sanctions from hell,' their impact on Ukrainian settlement

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The approval by the US House of Representatives of a bill imposing restrictions on Russian oil and gas exports and their possible impact on the Ukrainian settlement became the main topic of the news briefing on Thursday by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the Kremlin spokesman.

US sanctions

- The Kremlin is monitoring how the situation around the bill passed by the House of Representatives on US "sanctions from hell" on Russian oil and gas exports last night will unfold: "Naturally, we are watching the passage of this document."

- Russia considers the US House of Representatives’ approval of this bill "an unfriendly action."

- The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which the US House of Representatives passed earlier, would only hinder the Ukrainian settlement process if introduced: "Of course, additional US sanctions will certainly hinder efforts to peacefully settle the Ukrainian conflict."

Alleged anti-Lukashenko group in Moldova’s parliament

- The Kremlin has no knowledge of an alleged group being formed in the Moldovan parliament against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko: "No, we have no information about this. To be honest, I have never heard of it.".