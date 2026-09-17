MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of being in on the plot to blame Russia for murders committed in Bucha.

"Guterres, and I can officially state this, consciously hopped on the anti-Russia train," the diplomat said at a press conference at TASS dedicated to the presentation of the report of the International Public Tribunal for Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis, which exposes the falsification of events in Bucha.

Zakharova stated firmly that this constitutes a "violation of the principle of neutrality, which is fundamental for the chief administrative officer of the United Nations. He trampled on this principle and has fully become part of this provocation."

She said that "one of the main fabricated sources on Bucha was a report by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights [Volker] Turk," published in December 2022.

"What is most surprising is that the secretary-general not only did not doubt his conclusions -- and these conclusions contained an absolutely unfounded and somehow unshakable accusation against our country -- but he did not make a single attempt to re-examine these conclusions over all these years," Zakharova said.

The diplomat noted that over the past years, the UN secretary-general, "despite Russia’s demands and officially raised questions, has never returned to this topic. At the same time, there was ample evidence in open sources that the incident was staged."