Top Russian security official comments on Western plans in South Caucasus, Armenia crisis

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. During a Russian Security Council scientific advisory board meeting, Secretary Sergey Shoigu pointed to Yerevan’s blatant intention to strengthen cooperation with NATO and its openly "consumerist attitude" towards the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

He also noted that Western countries are only out to tap the resources of the South Caucasus.

TASS has compiled the top Russian security official’s statements.

Western policies on South Caucasus

The West only wants to take advantage of the South Caucasus prime location and resources: "What they need is control over the region’s resources and logistics capabilities as it has historically been the link connecting Central Asia and Europe, the Caspian and Black Sea, North and South, East and West."

The West wants to isolate Russia from global processes and reduce its cooperation with the Global South: "That is why our strategic adversaries spare no effort or resource to sever the South Caucasus states' ties with us and create hotbeds of tension on our borders."

Western countries have always sought to minimize Russia’s influence in the South Caucasus, and that's still the case today: "The South Caucasus has historically been in focus for Western countries. That's because of its geographic position and resource base. For centuries, Europeans have tried to establish an anti-Russian foothold there, a buffer zone and a corridor to their Asian colonies, while doing their utmost to minimize Russia’s influence by any means necessary. They have fanned the flames of anti-Russian sentiment by condoning contraband, separatism, and flooding the region with weapons to provoke war and conflict."

The West is carrying out unprecedented interference in the politics of Armenia and Georgia: "The Westerners are openly and brazenly seeking to interfere in the political situation. In the South Caucasus, we can see that not only in Armenia, but also in Georgia."

The US and Europe "are strategically interested in maximally weakening Russia’s and Iran’s positions and establishing their own rules in the South Caucasus."

Necessity of regional peace

Russia is interested in peace in the South Caucasus, ridding it of threats, and being able to communicate uninterruptedly with southern partners: "Russia has its own strategic and historical interests in the South Caucasus. We primarily need peace and stability in the region, as well as the absence of direct or indirect threats to security and national interests, and also quality and uninterrupted communication with our partners to the south - Iran, India, Pakistan, Turkey and Arab nations."

Relations with Azerbaijan

Russia and Azerbaijan have overcome the crisis in their relations; now is the time to develop bilateral cooperation: "We note with satisfaction that the recent crisis period in the bilateral relations has been successfully overcome thanks to the efforts of Moscow and Baku. The joint task now is to ensure that Russia-Azerbaijan cooperation gradually develops in accordance with the leaders’ agreements."

Russia proceeds from the fact that relations with Azerbaijan should develop based on bilateral agreements and laws, including the Declaration on Allied Interaction signed at the highest level, as well as on the principles of good neighborliness and partnership: "Russian President [Vladimir Putin] has repeatedly advocated for the joint work in this area."

Armenia’s consumerist attitude

The current situation with Armenia is indicative: "I would like to remind you that in the 1990s, Russia saved this country from economic and energy collapse. In the ten years of its EAEU membership, its economy has almost tripled. At the same time, the current authorities have adopted a course toward severing ties with Russia and strengthening cooperation with the West."

Armenia’s intention "to strengthen its ties with NATO and its blatantly consumerist attitude toward regional integration mechanisms, primarily the EAEU and the CSTO" are quite evident.

Armenia's unfriendly stance toward businesses in which Russia has invested billions is nothing but a hostile takeover: "An unfriendly line and blatant 'double standards' are clear in the treatment of Russian businesses operating in Armenia. What is happening to enterprises and entire industries in which Russia has invested billions can hardly be called anything other than a 'hostile takeover.' "

"At the same time, they are putting forward obsolete arguments, such as the idea that Armenia cannot integrate into the international railway system if Russia continues to manage its railways."

Russia does not intend to fund Armenia’s European integration, and every step Yerevan takes in this regard will have objective consequences: "Russian President Vladimir Putin has quite unequivocally stated our position on this: Yerevan needs to set a course for itself and hold a referendum on whether to pursue the EU path or remain in the EAEU. I would like to stress that Russia is not ready to fund Armenia’s European integration, and every step in this direction will have objective consequences."

Relations with Georgia

"Russia ranks second among Georgia’s largest trading partners, and our cooperation continues to expand. We are ready to facilitate the development of Russian-Georgian economic and humanitarian ties."