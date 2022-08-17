Russian design firm outlines concept of Arctic strategic sub at Army forum

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 17. /TASS/. The concept of the Arktur strategic missile-carrying submarine cruiser for Arctic operations engineered by the Rubin Central Design Bureau was unveiled at the Army 2022 international military-technical forum, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene on Wednesday.

The scale model of the strategic submarine designated for operation in Arctic conditions is on the display stand of the Russian Navy’s Main Command at the forum. As the model suggests, the submarine is the carrier of autonomous underwater unmanned vehicles: for this purpose, special internal compartments are designed in the sub’s hull.

According to the sub’s designers, the submarine can be outfitted with a Surrogat-V autonomous underwater escort drone whose model is also showcased at the forum and a Yunona self-sustained underwater robot developed by Rubin specialists. The compartment for the Surrogat-V vehicle is located in the sub’s rear and that for the Yunona robot in the underwater cruiser’s medium part.

