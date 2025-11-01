Russia launches pilot project for fertilizer labeling — decree

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia has launched a pilot project for labeling of certain types of fertilizers in consumer packaging, according to the relevant decree by the Russian government published on the official legal information portal.

The experiment will cover potassium nitrates and phosphates, other nitrates, mineral or chemical fertilizers containing two or three nutrients – nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium – and fertilizers in tablets or similar forms.

The project will last until August 31, 2026. Participation in it is voluntary, and labeling codes are provided free of charge.

"Fertilizers are a major high-tech industry. We see strong interest in labeling among its participants. We are currently reviewing applications from large holdings and companies from several regions. For reputable businesses, labeling will increase revenue after counterfeit and counterfeit products are eliminated from the market. For consumers, it will provide confidence in the products they buy, trust in the brand, and ensure safety," said Revaz Yusupov, Deputy General Director of the Center for the Development of Advanced Technologies.

Based on the results of the pilot project, the Russian government will decide whether to introduce mandatory labeling for certain types of fertilizers. The impact on the final price of fertilizers after the introduction of labeling is estimated at 0.8%. This figure will go unnoticed by the end consumer, of the Center for the Development of Advanced Technologies, added.

Experts of the Higher School of Economics estimate that illegal turnover in the fertilizer market is 17%. According to preliminary data, fertilizer labeling could generate approximately 7 billion rubles ($86.5 mln) in tax revenue for the government over the next six years, while business revenues over the same period could reach up to 13 billion rubles ($160 mln) due to the cleanup of the market and the elimination of illegal companies.

Garden Retail Service (formerly Fasco), the Buysky Chemical Plant, Nord Pulp, and other major fertilizer market players have already applied to participate in the project. Dmitry Kuleshov, Director of Mineral Fertilizers at Nord Pulp, noted that the company is confident that labeling "will allow us to operate in a competitive environment and clean up the market." He added that this practice will allow for product tracking "from the batch to the specific packaging.".