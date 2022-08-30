Russian air defenses down two Su-25 planes, intercept 53 rockets in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down two Ukrainian Su-25 combat planes, intercepted three Tochka-U ballistic missiles and 53 rockets in the past day in their special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"Russian air defense capabilities shot down two Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force near the settlement of Krasnoye Znamya in the Nikolayev Region. In addition, in the areas of the cities of Kherson and Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, the Antonovka Bridge and the Kakhovka HPP, they intercepted three Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missiles and also 53 shells of multiple launch rocket systems, in particular, 44 HIMARS, five Olkha and four Uragan rockets," the spokesman said.

The Russian air defense forces also "shot down five unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of the settlements of Valeryanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chubarevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Kapitolovka, Izyum and Krasnoye in the Kharkov Region," the general said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 278 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 148 helicopters, 1,837 unmanned aerial vehicles, 370 surface-to-air missile systems, 4,539 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 822 multiple rocket launchers, 3,357 field artillery guns and mortars and 5,136 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of their special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.