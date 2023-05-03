Zoom still most popular video conferencing service among Russians

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Zoom, the most popular videoconferencing service among Russians, is still used by over 72% of companies, while the Russian service Yandex.Telemost rose to the third place, according to a survey conducted by Telecomdaily.

"In addition, respondents were asked to name their current service and the service the company used a year or two ago. Zoom has become the clear leader in terms of popularity, with over 72% (down from 77% earlier)," the statement said.

According to the survey, Skype came in second place. The service also faces a decline in the number of users, with 45% compared to 53% last year. Yandex.Telemosta took the third place and is the leader among Russian services. Users' interest in Yandex.Telemost also decreased from 22% to 19%. Russian Webinar (Meeting) service was fourth and GoogleMeet - fifth.

After the departure of a number of foreign companies representing videoconferencing platforms, 47% of respondents who organize videoconferences did not change their behavior, 21% of respondents said they would not change their foreign services, and 26% continue to use Russian services.