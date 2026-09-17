Russia calls on the West at UN to halt dangerous actions regarding Iran

UN, September 17. /TASS/. Russia calls on Western nations to cease their extremely dangerous actions regarding Iran, for such a policy threatens to lead to even greater difficulties in resolving the Middle East crisis, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, has said.

"Our country will continue to oppose any attempts to legitimize claims that a 'snapback' [the UN Security Council mechanism for reinstating anti-Iran sanctions - TASS] has allegedly taken place. We demand that the UN Secretary-General and his subordinates rectify the errors made. We strongly urge our Western colleagues to stop their extremely dangerous actions regarding Iran, which threaten to result in even greater complications for resolving the crisis in the Persian Gulf region," he said following a UN Security Council vote on a resolution to extend the mandate of the panel of experts on anti-Iran sanctions.

Nebenzya noted that the only way to resolve disputes - including those concerning the Iranian nuclear program - is through "political and diplomatic efforts based on taking into account the interests of all parties and the legitimate rights of Tehran."

"The Security Council bears a special responsibility to create favorable conditions for such work. We expect all our colleagues to display common sense and stop hindering the achievement of this goal," he added.

On Thursday, Russia and China blocked a US draft resolution in the UN Security Council that sought to extend the mandate of the panel of experts on Iran sanctions by one year - until September 2027.