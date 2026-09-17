Russian foreign minister on West preparing for war, Moscow’s response to challenges

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Western countries are actively preparing for a war against Moscow while spreading the myth of an alleged Russian threat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the opening session of the Sixth Congress of the International Russophile Movement.

He also stressed that Russia will find ways to adequately respond to external security challenges.

TASS has compiled the key statements by the top Russian diplomat.

West preparing for war with Russia

Western countries are actively preparing for a war against Moscow while spreading the myth of an alleged Russian threat: "Today, ruling elites in most Western countries seek to spread the myth of a threat coming from Russia as they are actively preparing for a war against our countries. They also accuse us of undermining European values, but we can see what these values really are."

The so-called "European values" meant only one thing: "Europe once again stands ready to support Nazism."

Russia’s response to challenges

Russia will adequately respond to external security challenges: "Russia will undoubtedly find a way <…> to provide an adequate response to external challenges facing security, development, and the well-being of its citizens."

"Their initiators will, of course, bear responsibility for the consequences of reckless anti-Russian actions."

‘Metastases of Nazism’ in Europe

"Metastases of Nazism" are visible in Europe itself, including Germany: "The fact that, in addition to supporting the openly Nazi regime in Ukraine, the metastases of Nazism are already visible in Europe itself, including Germany, is, of course, a very serious warning."

Europe’s support for the Nazi regime in Kiev is a disgrace: "The fact that the West proudly speaks about European values defended by Ukraine is a disgrace for the West."

Dialogue with the US

Representatives of the United States are ready to talk: "The United States differs significantly from European elites. They are willing to talk. Even with positions that are radically opposed, that is always important."

"We always talk to those who want to do so seriously. [It is worth coming] not for the sake of repeating into a microphone what they [in the West] say publicly every day condemning Russia. There is no need to come just to condemn. But we are always open to serious dialogue. And this is exactly how the United States deals with us."

Despite the existence of a dialogue between Russia and the US, "there has been and is not expected any material effect in terms of restoring ties between our countries."

Information offensive against Russia

Moscow is countering a major wave of aggressive Western propaganda due to the upcoming State Duma elections: "A massive wave of primitive aggressive propaganda is currently being directed at us in connection with the upcoming State Duma elections."

Rights of Russian-speaking people

A settlement of the Ukrainian crisis cannot involve any bargaining over the rights of Russian-speaking people: ‘There can be no bargaining over the obligations that everyone has undertaken and is obliged to fulfil. But the West forgives the Kiev regime for everything."

In addition to the principle of territorial integrity, which "is the only one supported by the West from the United Nations Charter, there is much more, including the right to self-determination": "And including, in the very first article, the guarantees that all members of the United Nations must provide when signing the Charter: respect for human rights, regardless of race, sex, language and religion."