Russia to present report on provocation in Bucha during UN General Assembly

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. A Russian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will present a report on the provocation in Bucha at the UN General Assembly, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"I should say right away that the UN General Assembly, whose political week is just beginning, and which will be attended by the Russian delegation, headed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, will be the platform where this report will be presented most prominently," Zakharova said at a news conference hosted by TASS on the presentation of a report by the International Public Tribunal on the Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis, which has exposed the falsification of events in Bucha.

"And not just once, not just over these few days, but on an ongoing basis. We will seize every opportunity for this," she added.