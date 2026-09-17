MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The UN Secretariat’s involvement in the Bucha provocation will not go without consequences; it will have to answer for its role and spend a long time erasing this disgrace, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"I believe the Secretariat of the United Nations can no longer escape responsibility for this. It will have to admit its role. Especially in light of the new facts that will be discussed today. This stain of disgrace on the UN’s reputation will take a long time to wash away," she said at a TASS news conference devoted to the presentation of a report by the International Public Tribunal on the crimes of Ukrainian neo-Nazis, which exposes the falsification of events in Bucha.

Bucha provocation

On March 30, 2022, Russia, as a sign of goodwill amid negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, withdrew from the area around Kiev, including from the town of Bucha. On March 31, this was confirmed on camera by the head of the local administration. A few days later, Western television broadcast footage showing - in contrast to an earlier recording - that the bodies of people who had allegedly been murdered were lying in the streets. In Russia, a criminal case was opened over the provocation involving the spread of deliberately false information about the Russian army.