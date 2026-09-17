Trump needs to decide what to do with US troops in Middle East — Axios

WASHINGTON, September 17. /TASS/. President Donald Trump needs to decide soon on what to do with US troops stationed in the Middle East, as they cannot stay there in their current numbers for long, Axios quoted sources as saying.

According to them, Trump previously ordered the army to maintain the current troop levels in the Middle East until the end of the year to remain prepared for a possible resumption of full·scale combat operations against Iran. The sources said that Trump needs to decide on further actions soon given that the US military will not be able to sustain those levels for that long.

"At some point you have to decide what is the end game," one of the officials said.

Trump told Axios in an interview that he intends to make an important decision on Iran soon: whether he wants to invade and destroy it or not.