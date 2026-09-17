PARIS, September 17. /TASS/. The situation in Ukraine increasingly looks like the end of the Kiev regime is looming on the horizon, French military expert Colonel Herve Carresse said in an interview with the YouTube channel Frequences populaires.

"The situation in Kiev is quite alarming and already almost resembles the atmosphere of a regime's final days," he said.

For instance, "people in Ukraine are being snatched off the streets to be sent to the front with virtually no training."

"At the same time, we see a group of influential officials who are not exactly in a normal state," Carresse noted.

He also pointed to strategic miscalculations by the Ukrainian army.

"The so-called offensive in the summer of 2023 essentially shattered against the Russian wall," the expert said. "Another strategic error was the offensive on Kursk. Furthermore, from the brigade level upwards, there is a real problem with the functioning of Ukrainian command staffs."

At the same time, according to him, "practically no Ukrainian artillery remains, while Ukrainian aviation consists of only about a dozen combat-ready aircraft."

Additionally, the expert added that stocks of Western missiles in Ukrainian arsenals have been exhausted. As for the structure of the Ukrainian armed forces, a recent plan - as Colonel Carresse noted - envisages that foreign mercenaries integrated into the Ukrainian army will make up between 40% and 50% of their personnel. These plans, he continued, are driven by a critical shortage of manpower in Ukraine.

At the same time, Carresse highlighted the "firepower of the Russian army, which has been one of its strengths since World War II."