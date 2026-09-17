Russia won’t go for truce without tackling root causes of Ukraine crisis — envoy to OSCE

GENEVA, September 17. /TASS/. Russia will never agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine without first reaching an agreement on the key parameters of a peaceful settlement that will eliminate the root causes of the crisis, permanent representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyansky stated.

"Our conditions for halting the hostilities are well known and remain unchanged. We will never agree to a ceasefire without reaching a comprehensive understanding of the key parameters of the peace agreements that would eliminate the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis," he said during a closed meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

The diplomat emphasized that Russia intends "to continue its special military operation until its goals are fully achieved, either peacefully or militarily." "At the same time, we will systematically destroy everything that fuels Kiev’s military machine from the West," he added.