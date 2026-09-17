MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. A report on the falsification of events in Bucha will be presented at the "Dialogue on Fakes 4.0" forum, where a call to conduct independent investigations will also be made, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"On September 22, a major international forum will be held in Moscow, called ‘Dialogue on Fakes 4.0’. Approximately 2,000 people -- fact·checkers, investigative journalists, and investigative bloggers -- will be coming to Moscow from various countries around the world. And this report will be distributed there," she said at a press conference at TASS dedicated to the presentation of a report of the International Public Tribunal for Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis, which exposes the falsification of events in Bucha.

"I am sure that there will be another call for the international investigative community to conduct independent investigations."

On March 30, 2022, the Russian army withdrew from near Kiev, including Bucha, as a sign of goodwill against the background of negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul. On March 31, this was confirmed in front of the cameras by the head of the local administration. A few days later, Western television released footage showing -- unlike the earlier recording -- that bodies of people allegedly killed by Russian military personnel were lying in the streets. Russia opened a criminal case on the fact of the provocation, concerning the dissemination of deliberately false information about its armed forces.