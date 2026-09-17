MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia in 2022 immediately declared that the events in Bucha were a provocation and disinformation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

She recalled that after the falsification, Bucha became a "place of pilgrimage" for Western leaders, heads of international organizations and Western journalists.

"Russia immediately stated that this is a provocation, that this is a false, misleading story, when obvious fakes are being spread," she said at a TASS press conference devoted to the presentation of the report of the International Public Tribunal on the crimes of Ukrainian neo-Nazis, which exposes the falsification of events in Bucha.

As Zakharova noted, Moscow immediately contacted international organizations to report the provocation and to state outright that it was clearly orchestrated and was evolving into a full-blown information campaign.

On March 30, 2022, as a gesture of goodwill amidst negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, the Russian Armed Forces withdrew from the area around Kiev, including Bucha. The head of the local administration confirmed this on camera on March 31. Several days later, though, Western television outlets released footage showing – in contrast to earlier recordings – bodies lying on the streets, allegedly of people killed by Russian troops. In Russia, a criminal case has been opened regarding the provocation, specifically concerning the dissemination of knowingly false information about the Russian Armed Forces.