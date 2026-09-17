MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The International Public Tribunal on the Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis has irrefutable evidence that the Kiev regime deliberately killed its own citizens for propaganda purposes, tribunal chairman Maxim Grigoryev said at a TASS press conference.

"We have indisputable evidence of numerous cases of the Ukrainian armed forces deliberately killing their own citizens, including women and elderly people, so that Ukrainian and Western journalists can portray them in their reports as victims of Russia," Grigoryev said.

He stressed that "Ukraine deliberately and intentionally kills its own citizens for Western disinformation campaigns against Russia," adding that in this respect Ukraine had "surpassed" Hitler and Goebbels. "They spread lies, as everyone knows. But it never occurred to them to kill their own German women and elderly people for propaganda purposes," Grigoryev said.

He stressed that the tribunal had collected numerous eyewitness accounts that clearly supported the conclusion that the killing of civilians by the Ukrainian authorities for disinformation purposes "is systematic and deliberate."

Grigoryev also said Western journalists were involved in these bloody staged incidents. "Yes, they are involved. Our witnesses and victims say directly that Western journalists fully understand that the Ukrainian armed forces kill their own citizens before they arrive, specifically for them to film. This is what our witnesses say. There are dozens of such testimonies, with specific locations, names and surnames, detailing where, when and how this happened," he said.

He called on the international community not to remain silent about these facts and urged the Russian Foreign Ministry to bring them to the attention of countries around the world.