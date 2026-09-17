West actively prepares for war against Russia, spreads myth of Russian threat — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Western countries are actively preparing for a war against Moscow while spreading the myth of an alleged Russian threat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the opening session of the Sixth Congress of the International Russophile Movement.

"Today, ruling elites in most Western countries seek to spread the myth of a threat coming from Russia as they are actively preparing for a war against our countries. They also accuse us of undermining European values, but we can see what these values really are," the top diplomat said.

Lavrov stressed that the so-called "European values" meant only one thing: "Europe once again stands ready to support Nazism." "It’s about those who share these Nazi ideas and actually put these ideas into practice in their countries, who ban a language, culture and education," he added.