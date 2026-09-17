MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia currently has every right to end the conflict in Ukraine on its terms, Brazilian journalist and analyst Pepe Escobar told TASS.

According to the expert, "NATO has unleashed a terrorist war" against Russia, as due to Western action "Russian civilian infrastructure and civilians are being attacked." This drastically changes the situation around Russia's special military operation.

"This is no longer a special military operation, but a counterterrorism operation. The original essence of the operation has changed. It is now completely different. Russia must end this as soon as possible, which would be the best decision. Ukraine is already bankrupt because of Europe, and everyone knows it. Europe sacrificed Ukraine in an attempt to undermine Russia. It is now up to Russia to conclude matters on its own terms," Escobar emphasized.