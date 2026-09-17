NATO recon aircraft flying over Poland parallel to Kaliningrad Region border

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. A NATO reconnaissance aircraft is flying in Polish airspace parallel to the border of Russia’s Kaliningrad Region, but at a considerable distance from it, a source in the European Union’s air traffic control services told TASS.

"The NATO-owned Bombardier ARTEMIS II reconnaissance aircraft entered Polish airspace from its permanent base in Constanta, Romania, and is flying from west to east parallel to the border of the Kaliningrad Region, but is not approaching the border areas," the source said. He noted that while the aircraft typically operates in the Baltic region and can circle the Russian territory, its Thursday’s flight path is quite rare.

In addition, the source continued, an Airborne Early Warning and Control System aircraft, which is also owned by NATO and operated by Luxembourg, is currently in Polish airspace. "The aircraft is circling along a precise trajectory southeast of Poznan," the source noted. He did not explain the reason for such NATO aircraft activity in Polish airspace but suggested that it might be related to military exercises.