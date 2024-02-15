Russian, Egyptian diplomats warn about potential tragic consequences of Rafah operation

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Egyptian Ambassador to Moscow Nazih el Nagari have drawn attention to the potential tragedy that will ensue if Israel launches a military operation in Rafah.

The diplomats "pointed to the possible tragic consequences of the implementation of the Israeli army's plans to carry out a military operation in the city of Rafah, located in the south of the Palestinian enclave, including the displacement of a million Palestinians in Egypt and destabilization of the situation throughout the Middle East region," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting.

According to the ministry, the sides emphasized "the importance of the international community taking urgent measures to prevent further events unfolding that create a negative atmosphere for restarting the peace process based on the universally recognized international legal framework, resulting in the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, coexisting in peace and security with Israel."