Russia’s political system should develop steadily, without revolutions, Putin says

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia’s political system should develop in a composed manner, without outpourings of negative emotions or revolutions, the potential of which has already been maxed out, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a Russian Energy Week plenary session on Wednesday.

"Everything [in Russian politics] as well as in the energy sector - especially here - should develop steadily, calmly, and without any outpourings of negative emotions. You see, everything should safeguard the interests of people," the president stressed. "And Russia’s political system is developing stably as well, in order to avoid another revolution. Russia has maxed out its limit on revolutions."

According to the president, Russia needs composure that safeguards the rights and interests of citizens, and also sustainable development of its socio-economic area.

"Thank God, we are following this path and I hope we will continue following it," Putin emphasized.

Apart from that, the president recalled that Russia’s parliamentary system has enjoyed more than a century-long history and that it has not stopped evolving. "I believe that parliamentarism is suffering from huge problems in Europe right now," he noted.

"Take a look at the traditional parliamentary countries, [look] at what is going on there, how the government is being formed and how many corruption-related issues they have," Putin pointed out.

As an example, he put the spotlight on the practice of official lobbying in the United States, which, in his opinion, is "legalized corruption," and on the situation with America’s indirect presidential election process which can result in a victory for a candidate with fewer votes.

"Do we have any flaws? Yes, we do. But it does not mean that we have more than you do. I think we have even fewer," the Russian president said, addressing CNBC Anchor Hedley Gamble, who was moderating the plenary session.