GENEVA, September 17. /TASS/. The EU and NATO risk turning the hybrid war against Moscow into a full-fledged war with their recent actions, said Russia's Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyansky.

"The combat potential is also increasing in the European Union itself, where they do not stop openly preparing for war with Russia. And this is although Russia regularly confirms at various levels that it has no plans to attack the EU or NATO. Over the past month and a half (summer pause in the work of the OSCE - TASS) NATO and the EU took new steps that risk turning the hybrid war against Russia into a traditional war," he said during a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council. The text of his speech is available to TASS.

The diplomat expressed confidence that now is "the right time for everyone sitting at this table ask themselves whether his capital is ready to sign up to the inevitability of such a scenario. And if not, what it is ready to do to prevent it."