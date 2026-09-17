GENEVA, September 17. /TASS/. Russia will again raise the issue of Bucha at the OSCE in light of new materials exposing Ukrainian falsifications of the March 2022 events, Russia’s permanent representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyansky told TASS.

The report with evidence was presented by its author, Maxim Grigoriyev, chairman of the International Public Tribunal on the Crimes of Ukrainian Neo·Nazis, at a press conference at TASS with the participation of Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"The report will definitely be presented in Hofburg. We regularly raise the issue of Bucha here (at the OSCE site - TASS)," the diplomat said.