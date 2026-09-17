Putin outlines Russia's 2027 federal budget priorities

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Fulfilling social obligations, ensuring citizen safety, and strengthening national defense capabilities must remain the absolute priorities for Russia's 2027 federal budget, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Speaking at a meeting on economic issues, the head of state emphasized that the upcoming budget must also continue to serve as the primary instrument for achieving the country's national development goals.

"An absolute priority for the federal budget must be the fulfillment of the state's social obligations, ensuring the safety of citizens, and strengthening Russia's defense capabilities," Putin noted. "Today, we will discuss certain issues, decisions, and approaches in this regard."