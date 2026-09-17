BRATISLAVA, September 17. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico believes that there are some actors out there looking for a reason to trigger a major conflict between NATO and Russia.

"I have serious concerns that all that remains now is to find a pretext for a major conflict between NATO and Russia," he wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia).

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has repeatedly stated that Moscow has no intention of attacking Western countries and no reason to do so. However, he emphasized that if Europe, which regularly talks about preparing for war with Russia, attacks the country, "it will be an entirely different war, a very short one."