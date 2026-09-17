Trump says to discuss Iran with regional allies at UN

WASHINGTON, September 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump intends to meet with representatives of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss the Iran war, according to Axios.

Trump made it clear that he wants to use the UN meeting to ask regional allies directly about where they stand amid the war with Iran.

"I want to find out where they are and how they are doing. We have been very protective of them," Trump said.

High-level general political debates involving heads of state and government, as well as foreign ministers, will be held at the headquarters of the world organization in New York on September 22-26 and September 28. The Russian delegation at the session will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The US speech is scheduled for September 22; Trump will deliver it from the podium at the General Assembly.