Kiev’s attempts to disrupt election campaign in Russia fail — OSCE envoy

GENEVA, September 17. /TASS/. Kiev sought to turn the Russian people against the government and disrupt the upcoming parliamentary vote by targeting facilities inside Russia with drones and missiles but failed miserably, said Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Dmitry Polyansky.

In July, August and September, "hundreds of Ukrainian drones and missiles per day" targeted facilities inside Russia, in particular energy and industrial sites as well as infrastructure, he recalled.

"The task behind that campaign was formulated as overtly and cynically as possible: to provoke discontent with the authorities among Russians and disrupt the election to the State Duma slated for September 18-20. But it failed miserably," according to the text of the Russian diplomat’s speech at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council behind closed doors seen by TASS.