Saudi Arabia strikes Yemen almost 40 times over day, Houthis claim

RABAT, September 17th. /TASS/. The Saudi Air Force has carried out almost 40 air raids on Yemen, which is controlled by the "Ansar Allah" rebel movement, or Houthis, over the past day, official representative of the movement Yahya Saree said.

"Over the past 24 hours, Saudi aircraft carried out 37 airstrikes on Yemeni territory," Saree said as quoted by Saba news agency.

"F·15 fighter jets based near the city of Khamis Mushait were used in the raids," he said, adding that targets in the provinces of Taiz and Hajjah were subjected to bombing. As a result of the Saudi attacks, Saree said, "there are dead and wounded among the civilian population."