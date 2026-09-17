Iran proposes suspending IAEA Board membership for US — statement

GENEVA, September 17. /TASS/. Iran has proposed suspending the US membership of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over violations of its charter by Washington, the Iranian delegation said in a statement before the 70th Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna.

In it, Tehran recalled that in 2025 and 2026, the United States launched a massive aggression against Iran, "constituting material breach of prohibition of use of force - one of the most fundamental principles of the UN." Jointly with Israel, the US also "conducted 18 waves of attacks against Iran’s peaceful safeguarded nuclear facilities," the Iranian diplomats added. "Shouldn't such a country’s membership be suspended – as Article XIX.B demands?" they inquired.

The above mentioned article allows the global nuclear body to suspend the membership of a country that persistently breaks the rules of its Charter or Statute. A vote to do so requires a two-third majority of the members voting at the General Conference, based on recommendation from the Board.