CEC chairwoman says Russia’s electoral system ready for elections

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/ Russia’s electoral system and election commissions are ready to hold the elections, Russian Central Election Commission Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said at the commission's information center.

"Russia’s electoral system and the community of election commissions are ready for the elections," Pamfilova said.

The Central Election Commission Chairwoman also wished the parties and candidates success in the elections. Voting for deputies to the ninth State Duma, as well as in regional elections at various levels, will be held on September 18-20.