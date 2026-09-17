MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The UN, contrary to its mandate, is involved as a biased party in favor of the West and the Kiev regime in matters related to the provocation in Bucha, rather than conducting an honest investigation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She said there is absolutely nothing left to say about the position of the UN and its secretary-general on the situation in Bucha, since "for several years now they have been unable to provide lists, yet they claim that these victims were supposedly civilians and everything is as the Kiev regime asserts."

"This means they are involved. And they are involved, contrary to their mandate, contrary to the regulatory documents they are supposed to follow. They are not involved in an investigation; they are involved as a biased party, in favor of the Kiev regime, NATO, and the Western community," Zakharova said at a press conference at TASS dedicated to the presentation of a report by the International Public Tribunal on the crimes of Ukrainian neo·Nazis, which exposes the falsification of the events in Bucha.

"There’s nothing more to even prove. Another thing is that we will keep pointing out to them what they have done."

Bucha provocation

On March 30, 2022, Russia, as a sign of goodwill amid negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, withdrew from the area around Kiev, including from the town of Bucha. On March 31, this was confirmed on camera by the head of the local administration. A few days later, Western television broadcast footage showing - in contrast to an earlier recording - that the bodies of people who had allegedly been murdered were lying in the streets. In Russia, a criminal case was opened over the provocation involving the spread of deliberately false information about the Russian army.